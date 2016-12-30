Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 94.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,434 shares. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post $4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-boosts-position-in-deere-company-de/1136245.html.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Max A. Guinn sold 36,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $3,747,221.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,655.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. May II sold 18,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $1,795,506.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,201.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations and financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The Company’s agriculture and turf segment primarily manufactures and distributes a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.