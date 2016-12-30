Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 9,466 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $45,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Fiserv by 30.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) traded down 0.76% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.46. 102,578 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

In related news, insider Devin Mcgranahan acquired 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.21 per share, with a total value of $1,488,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,994 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company operates through two segments: Payments and Industry Products (Payments) and Financial Institution Services (Financial). The Payments segment provides debit and credit card processing and services, electronic bill payment and presentment services, Internet and mobile banking software and services, person-to-person payment services, and other electronic payments software and services.

