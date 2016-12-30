Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (MITEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTCMKTS:MITEY) opened at 19.785 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Estate Co has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion and a PE ratio of 38.269.

Mitsubishi Estate Co Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities.

