Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 125.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,997 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex N.V. were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yandex N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yandex N.V. by 1,553.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,489,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after buying an additional 4,217,581 shares during the period. Airain ltd bought a new position in Yandex N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in Yandex N.V. by 5.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 13,287,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,321,000 after buying an additional 689,667 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Yandex N.V. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 143,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) traded down 1.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,764 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.80. Yandex N.V. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Yandex N.V. from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation set a $26.00 price objective on Yandex N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yandex N.V. in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.72 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex N.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Yandex N.V. Company Profile

Yandex N.V. (Yandex) is an Internet and technology company, and operates an Internet search engine. The Company’ s segments include Search and Portal, offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices; E-commerce, which includes Yandex.Market e-commerce gateway service that gives retailers an additional platform to reach customers seeking specific retailer, product or price information; Classifieds, which includes online advertising and listing services, and Taxi, which offers online transportation service delivered through Yandex and Taxi operates in over 10 cities across Russia and in Minsk, Belarus.

