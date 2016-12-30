MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) Receives $213.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) opened at 198.50 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $207.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.64. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post $7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,317 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.20, for a total value of $654,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,112.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 368 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $71,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 673,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,731,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,887,000 after buying an additional 135,655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after buying an additional 81,504 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 315,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 255,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MicroStrategy) is a provider of enterprise software platforms. The Company is engaged in providing enterprise analytics, mobile and security platforms. The Company’s MicroStrategy 10 consolidates analytics, mobility and security in a single integrated platform, available both as on-premises software and as a hosted service offering in MicroStrategy Secure Cloud.

