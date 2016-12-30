Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,404,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $273,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,394,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,230,000 after buying an additional 1,558,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,491,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,246,000 after buying an additional 78,866 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 256.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,055,000 after buying an additional 3,189,879 shares during the period. Edge Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after buying an additional 113,642 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,254,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,215,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) opened at 64.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business earned $873.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.96 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 720.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 49,901 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,183,683.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,043 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $133,121.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

