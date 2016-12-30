Michael S. Mcgavick Sells 200,000 Shares of XL Group PLC (XL) Stock

XL Group PLC (NYSE:XL) CEO Michael S. Mcgavick sold 200,000 shares of XL Group PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $7,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,633,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

XL Group PLC (NYSE:XL) opened at 37.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.96. XL Group PLC has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

XL Group PLC (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. XL Group PLC had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business earned $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. XL Group PLC’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XL Group PLC will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. XL Group PLC’s payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in XL Group PLC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 370,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in XL Group PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XL Group PLC during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in XL Group PLC during the second quarter valued at about $57,967,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in XL Group PLC during the second quarter valued at about $6,966,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XL. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of XL Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Langen Mcalenn lowered shares of XL Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of XL Group PLC in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of XL Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XL Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

XL Group PLC Company Profile

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

