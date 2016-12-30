M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Given $28.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. M/I Homes’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned M/I Homes an industry rank of 142 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) traded down 0.94% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,587 shares. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $625.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $442 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.01%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/mi-homes-inc-mho-given-28-00-consensus-target-price-by-analysts/1136333.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 96.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $9,339,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operations are aggregated for reporting purposes into three reporting segments: the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions. The Company’s financial services operations support its homebuilding operations by providing mortgage loans and title services to the customers of its homebuilding operations and is reported as its own segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M/I Homes (MHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.