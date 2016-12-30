Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated their neutral rating on shares of Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MEO3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on Metro Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on Metro Ag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($28.13) target price on Metro Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Independent Research GmbH set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on Metro Ag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Metro Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro Ag has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.28 ($32.59).

Shares of Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) opened at 27.214 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.10. The company has a market cap of €8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.847. Metro Ag has a 1-year low of €19.97 and a 1-year high of €27.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/metro-ag-meo3-earns-neutral-rating-from-goldman-sachs-group-inc/1135972.html.

Metro Ag Company Profile

Metro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the self-service wholesale trade sector. The Company operates through three segments: METRO Cash & Carry, Media-Saturn and Real. The METRO Cash & Carry segment operates in the wholesale business for professional customers, such as hotels and restaurants, catering firms, independent retailers, service providers and public authorities, and comprises the brands METRO and MAKRO.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.