Merus Labs International (MSL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Merus Labs International (TSE: MSL):

12/15/2016 – Merus Labs International had its price target lowered by analysts at Paradigm Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2016 – Merus Labs International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2016 – Merus Labs International was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.40.

12/15/2016 – Merus Labs International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2016 – Merus Labs International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

12/15/2016 – Merus Labs International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Merus Labs International Inc (TSE:MSL) remained flat at $1.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,600 shares. Merus Labs International Inc has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The stock’s market cap is $135.72 million.

Merus Labs International Inc (Merus) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products in Canada and internationally. It carries out business principally in Canada and Europe. The Company has products in the area of urology/women’s health and anti-infectives.

