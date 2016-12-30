Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies makes up about 1.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 159.3% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 660,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after buying an additional 190,231 shares during the period. Airain ltd boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) traded up 0.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 291,640 shares of the company were exchanged. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm earned $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Summit Redstone set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $120,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells interconnect products and solutions primarily based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment.

