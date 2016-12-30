Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 497,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 232,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 199,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 488.5% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 67,983 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.43% on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,631,289 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $89.27.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Medtronic PLC from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vetr downgraded Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. dropped their target price on Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic PLC from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

In other news, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

