Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Stake Held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,135,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 575,794 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $912,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,744 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.33 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 46.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities. It conducts all of its business through MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. It acquires and develops healthcare facilities and leases the facilities to healthcare operating companies under long-term net leases.

