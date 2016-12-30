McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Corp

Asset Advisors Corp lowered its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 84.2% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 18.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 25,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. 3,573,909 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.17. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $131.96.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. McDonald’s Corporation had a return on equity of 197.51% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm earned $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr raised shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.01 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura set a $126.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Instinet raised shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $127.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In other news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $979,827.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

