Masco Corporation (MAS) Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Masco Corporation were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 92.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 1,368.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.85% during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 1,546,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.57. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $37.38.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Masco Corporation had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 620.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Masco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Masco Corporation from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $170,332.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,666.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Masco Corporation

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Cabinets and Related Products, Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products and Other Specialty Products. It has a portfolio of brands, which includes KRAFTMAID, MERILLAT and PEERLESS.

