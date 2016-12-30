Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $122,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $18,060,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 97.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) opened at 224.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $236.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average is $196.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post $7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.43.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CFO Anne H. Lloyd sold 498 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.18, for a total value of $114,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana F. Guzzo sold 2,389 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $542,733.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,029.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand and gravel) for the construction industry, used for the construction of infrastructure, non-residential, and residential projects. The Company operates through three businesses: Aggregates Business, Cement Business and Magnesia Specialties Business.

