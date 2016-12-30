Mallinckrodt PLC’s (MNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in a research report released on Thursday. Guggenheim currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNK. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Mallinckrodt PLC from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mallinckrodt PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 49.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $85.83.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $887.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Mallinckrodt PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 5.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company (Mallinckrodt) is engaged in the specialty pharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging business. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, and nuclear imaging agents. The Company’s segments include Specialty Brands, Specialty Generics and Nuclear Imaging.

