Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC Sells 65,800 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 2.0% of Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,439.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 121.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded down 0.21% during trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,482 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 3.93%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $69.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

In other news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 6,716 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $594,836.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

