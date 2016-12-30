Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises 5.6% of Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $5,306,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 601,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 107,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded down 0.42% on Friday, hitting $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 162,594 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $102.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm earned $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.61 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Align Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

In other news, CFO David L. White sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $1,065,350.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,955.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $812,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

