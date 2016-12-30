Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) CEO M Jay Allison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $80,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) opened at 9.88 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $132.94 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.82. The firm earned $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.98 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 202.37% and a negative net margin of 210.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post ($12.19) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “M Jay Allison Sells 8,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/m-jay-allison-sells-8000-shares-of-comstock-resources-inc-crk-stock/1136154.html.

Several analysts have commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $3.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Comstock Resources by 596.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 51,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 137,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.