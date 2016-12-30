Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $138,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Vetr cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.58 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $1,288,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

