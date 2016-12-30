Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Position in Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe Corporation were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Deluxe Corporation by 1,943.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 74.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 57.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. 238,435 shares of the stock traded hands. Deluxe Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.42 million. Deluxe Corporation had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Corporation will post $4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Deluxe Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other Deluxe Corporation news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 39,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $2,611,496.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,078,541.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $172,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe Corporation provides payment solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. Its Small Business Services segment offers services for marketing needs of small businesses, including Web design, hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; marketing services, including e-mail, mobile, social media and other self-service marketing solutions; digital printing services, and logo design.

