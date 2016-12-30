Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Position in Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 28.1% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,708,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,535,000 after buying an additional 2,127,659 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,921,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,222,000 after buying an additional 1,967,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,460,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,951,000 after buying an additional 1,567,515 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Celgene Corporation during the second quarter worth about $117,274,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 3,648.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,082,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,825,000 after buying an additional 1,053,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) traded down 1.01% during trading on Friday, hitting $115.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,922 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. Celgene Corporation has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $127.00.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Corporation will post $5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELG. Vetr upgraded Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.96 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $141.00 price objective on Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 800,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 56,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,816,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

