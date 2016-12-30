Leonard R. Stein Sells 15,000 Shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 15,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $798,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,591.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) opened at 51.81 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $7.03 billion. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245 million for the quarter. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. DA Davidson set a $83.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Vetr downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $72.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 488.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,073 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,863,000 after buying an additional 3,337,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Splunk by 37.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,247,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $307,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Splunk by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,642,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $251,538,000 after buying an additional 1,118,339 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $46,849,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Splunk by 516.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 968,979 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after buying an additional 811,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. It operates through the development and marketing of software solutions segment, which enables its customers to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data.

