LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LFL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.53.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Santander upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 248,830 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 273,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 770,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,393,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LFL) traded down 1.630% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.145. The company had a trading volume of 72,614 shares. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $9.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.44 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

The business also recently announced a … dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based air transport company. The Company’s principal business is passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania.

