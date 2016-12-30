Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) VP Lanny Trampas Poldrack sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $81,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lanny Trampas Poldrack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Lanny Trampas Poldrack sold 22,506 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $11,478.06.

Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) opened at 35.39 on Friday. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.51 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lanny Trampas Poldrack Sells 2,272 Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/lanny-trampas-poldrack-sells-2272-shares-of-basic-energy-services-inc-bas-stock/1136157.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 11.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 17.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 171,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.21.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.