Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “
Shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) opened at 10.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.27.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.
In other Lakeland Industries news, CEO Christopher James Ryan sold 4,000 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 165,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc (Lakeland) manufactures and sells a line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. The Company’s product categories include limited use/disposable protective clothing; high-end chemical protective suits; firefighting, flame resistant personal protective equipment (FR PPE) and heat protective apparel; reusable woven garments; high visibility clothing, and glove and sleeves.
