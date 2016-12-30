Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) opened at 10.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/lakeland-industries-inc-lake-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1135931.html.

In other Lakeland Industries news, CEO Christopher James Ryan sold 4,000 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 165,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc (Lakeland) manufactures and sells a line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. The Company’s product categories include limited use/disposable protective clothing; high-end chemical protective suits; firefighting, flame resistant personal protective equipment (FR PPE) and heat protective apparel; reusable woven garments; high visibility clothing, and glove and sleeves.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.