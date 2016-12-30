Kona Grill Inc (KONA) Receives $15.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ:KONA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on KONA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kona Grill in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kona Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) opened at 12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $134.94 million. Kona Grill has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.27.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Kona Grill had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The business earned $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kona Grill will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kona Grill by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 92,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kona Grill by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kona Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kona Grill by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Kona Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 76,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants under the name Kona Grill. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 restaurants in 20 states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its high-volume upscale casual restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi.

