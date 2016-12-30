King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $66,322,000 Stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) by 227.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188,828 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Range Resources Corporation were worth $66,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $23,916,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 820,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 20.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 76,191 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company’s market cap is $8.34 billion. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Range Resources Corporation had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $413 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Range Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

About Range Resources Corporation

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company operates through the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States segment. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties, focused in the Appalachian region of the United States.

