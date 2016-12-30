King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up about 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $151,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 66.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 105.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Newell Brands by 56.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 57.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) opened at 45.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business earned $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 86.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation set a $60.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 4,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,171,241.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 7,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $372,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, formerly Newell Rubbermaid Inc, is a global consumer goods company. The Company’s brands consists of Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Irwin, Lenox, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, Waddington and Yankee Candle.

