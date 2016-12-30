Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) traded down 0.83% during trading on Friday, reaching $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,502 shares. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $138.87.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 648.51% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Sold by Motco” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/kimberly-clark-corporation-kmb-shares-sold-by-motco/1136642.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $118.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.59 per share, for a total transaction of $227,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,418.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,353,959.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,513.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.