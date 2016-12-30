Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:KEYS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $36.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Keysight Technologies an industry rank of 35 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) traded up 0.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 110,335 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company earned $751 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.94 million. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Gasparian sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $96,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,737.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $127,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc (Keysight) is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

