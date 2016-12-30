Keith Soulsby Purchases 40,530 Shares of Northern Bear Plc (NTBR) Stock

Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR) insider Keith Soulsby bought 40,530 shares of Northern Bear Plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,859.70 ($24,397.67).

Shares of Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR) opened at 49.00 on Friday. Northern Bear Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 37.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.26. The stock’s market cap is GBX 8.66 million.

About Northern Bear Plc

Northern Bear Plc is engaged in providing specialist building services. The Company operates in the support services sector. The Company’s segments include Roofing activities, which provides a range of roofing services, including slating, tiling, leadwork, felting, refurbishment and maintenance for domestic, commercial and public sector properties; Materials handling activities, which includes supply, service and maintenance of fork lift trucks and warehouse equipment both on hire and for sale; Building services activities, which provides services, including fire protection and asbestos removal, and Corporate and other activities, which provides head office activity and consolidation items.

