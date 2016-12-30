KB Home (KBH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday.
KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $15.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.
Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded down 0.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 412,402 shares of the stock traded hands. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Creative Planning boosted its position in KB Home by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home is a homebuilding company in the United States. The Company constructs and sells a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. Its segments include the West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments, and financial services segment.
