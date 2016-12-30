KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $15.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded down 0.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 412,402 shares of the stock traded hands. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KB Home (KBH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/kb-home-kbh-given-outperform-rating-at-wedbush/1136319.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Creative Planning boosted its position in KB Home by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is a homebuilding company in the United States. The Company constructs and sells a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. Its segments include the West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments, and financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.