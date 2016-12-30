Kalmar Investments Inc. DE Sells 44,370 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT)

Kalmar Investments Inc. DE cut its position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,370 shares during the period. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $5,991,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 56.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 32,635 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $5,074,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) remained flat at $22.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 328,658 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.96 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.05.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEAT shares. Sidoti started coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

