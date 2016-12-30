Kalmar Investments Inc. DE Has $7,105,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)

Kalmar Investments Inc. DE cut its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,465 shares during the period. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. during the second quarter worth $143,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) traded down 1.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 544,576 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The business earned $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.46%. G-III Apparel Group, LTD.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

About G-III Apparel Group, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (G-III) designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations, which consists of its licensed products and non-licensed products, and includes sales of products under brands licensed by the Company from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands, and retail operations, which consists of the Wilsons Leather and G.H.

