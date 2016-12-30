Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Stake Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14,707.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 407,689 shares during the period. Juniper Networks accounts for about 0.6% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1,617.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 164,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 154,645 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Juniper Networks by 14.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,589,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,755,000 after buying an additional 195,761 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 68.6% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 53,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $71,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) traded down 0.370% during trading on Friday, hitting $28.265. 898,574 shares of the stock traded hands. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.306 and a beta of 1.23.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.94 million. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 12.22%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nomura raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Instinet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 23,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $648,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,519.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

