JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 86,008 Shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) (EDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) (NYSE:EDE) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Empire District Electric Company (The) were worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) by 120.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,713,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,211,000 after buying an additional 934,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after buying an additional 672,892 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) by 200.6% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 287,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 192,103 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $5,542,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,409,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,809,000 after buying an additional 115,632 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Empire District Electric Company (NYSE:EDE) remained flat at $34.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 157,112 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.11. Empire District Electric Company has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Empire District Electric Company (The) (NYSE:EDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Empire District Electric Company (The) had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire District Electric Company will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Empire District Electric Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 86,008 Shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) (EDE)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/jpmorgan-chase-co-purchases-86008-shares-of-empire-district-electric-company-the-ede/1136406.html.

EDE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Dundee Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Empire District Electric Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Empire District Electric Company (The)

The Empire District Electric Company is a regulated utility company. The Company is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It provides services with in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Company operates its businesses in three segments: electric, gas and other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire District Electric Company (The) (NYSE:EDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire District Electric Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire District Electric Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.