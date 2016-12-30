JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) traded down 0.14% on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 173,997 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters Corp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business earned $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Thomson Reuters Corp’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Thomson Reuters Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

