JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 523,706 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,282,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 156.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) traded down 4.38% on Friday, hitting $2.84. 16,323,512 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $2.69 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The firm earned $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post $0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is -1.06%.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Dundee Securities upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

