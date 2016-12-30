Joy Global’s (JOY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Axiom Securities

Axiom Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joy Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie cut Joy Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair cut Joy Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. CL King cut Joy Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Joy Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Joy Global (NYSE:JOY) opened at 28.01 on Tuesday. Joy Global has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.77 billion.

Joy Global (NYSE:JOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $656 million for the quarter. Joy Global had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Joy Global will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Joy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.67%.

In other Joy Global news, insider Douglas E. Blom sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $26,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Sullivan sold 138,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $3,873,676.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Joy Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,094,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,984,000 after buying an additional 441,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Joy Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,173,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,517,000 after buying an additional 304,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Joy Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,041,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after buying an additional 124,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Joy Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after buying an additional 300,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Joy Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,108,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,499,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joy Global Company Profile

Joy Global Inc is a manufacturer and servicer of mining equipment for the extraction of metals and minerals. The Company manufactures and markets original equipment and parts, and performs services for both underground and surface mining, as well as certain industrial applications. Its equipment is used in mining regions to mine coal, copper, iron ore, oil sands, gold, and other minerals and ores.

