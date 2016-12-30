John Cody Bissett Sells 2,270 Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) CAO John Cody Bissett sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $81,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) opened at 35.39 on Friday. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.51 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $260,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 111.2% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 94,462 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Capital One Financial Corporation raised Basic Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basic Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.21.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

