John C. Hadjipateras Acquires 25,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) insider John C. Hadjipateras bought 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,279,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,788,177.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) opened at 8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $454.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/john-c-hadjipateras-acquires-25000-shares-of-dorian-lpg-ltd-lpg-stock/1136145.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth about $777,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 26.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 593,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 123,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 31.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 225,548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.