JBF Capital Inc. Has $16,746,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

JBF Capital Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 157.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 1.29% on Friday, reaching $755.31. 1,878,352 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $761.54 and a 200 day moving average of $768.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.04 and a beta of 1.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.00 and a 12-month high of $847.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush set a $900.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Morningstar, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $980.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $920.02.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

