J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Insider John Rogers Acquires 46 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider John Rogers bought 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £114.54 ($140.71).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, John Rogers bought 44 shares of J Sainsbury plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £115.28 ($141.62).

On Thursday, October 6th, John Rogers bought 47 shares of J Sainsbury plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £115.15 ($141.46).

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) opened at 250.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.88 billion. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of GBX 211.50 and a one year high of GBX 294.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.32) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.26) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group decreased their target price on J Sainsbury plc from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.25 ($3.16).

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

