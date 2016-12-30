J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury plc (NASDAQ:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

J Sainsbury plc (NASDAQ:JSAIY) opened at 12.23 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury plc has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

