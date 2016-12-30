J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is Becker Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,960 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co makes up approximately 2.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $61,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 4.2% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.13% on Friday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 834,516 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.53.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vetr upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.76 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.62.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $144,893.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $328,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

