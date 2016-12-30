Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Janney Montgomery Scott

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Janney Montgomery Scott in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.34 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.02.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 48.62 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $62.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company’s market capitalization is $5.89 billion.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business earned $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $115,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 12,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $527,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 372.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 1,465,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,915,000 after buying an additional 1,209,523 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,843,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,794,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,831,000 after buying an additional 349,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

