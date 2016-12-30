Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Heroux-Devtek (HRX)

Heroux-Devtek (TSE: HRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2016 – Heroux-Devtek had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2016 – Heroux-Devtek was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.50.

12/14/2016 – Heroux-Devtek had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2016 – Heroux-Devtek had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

11/7/2016 – Heroux-Devtek had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2016 – Heroux-Devtek had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Heroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) opened at 14.75 on Friday. Heroux-Devtek Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $16.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $532.21 million and a P/E ratio of 17.25.

Heroux-Devtek Inc specializes in the design, development, manufacture and repair, and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. The Company also manufactures electronic enclosures, heat exchangers and cabinets for airborne radar, electro-optic systems and aircraft controls through its Magtron operations, as well as fluid filters products through its Bolton operations.

