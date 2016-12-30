International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) PT Set at GBX 490 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 490 ($6.02) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.69) in a report on Friday, September 2nd. HSBC set a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.51) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.16) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.12 ($6.78).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 443.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 442.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.56. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 1-year low of GBX 281.73 and a 1-year high of GBX 615.70. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 9.72 billion.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA (IAG) is a holding company. The Company is an airline company, which holds the interests of airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. IAG combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland.

